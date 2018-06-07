PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. -- Police say a man who barricaded himself in a DeKalb County motel allegedly robbed a neighboring restaurant a week earlier.

SWAT teams surrounded the Efficiency Motel and Inn at 3675 Flat Shoals Road after they attempted to arrest a suspect. Authorities said he ran to the hotel when police attempted to arrest him. He later surrendered to police peacefully, police said.

Though not yet named, police confirmed the suspect is believed to have robbed the Waffle King restaurant yards away from the motel mere days before.

© 2018 WXIA