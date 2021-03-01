Man runs to often busy Atlanta restaurant after being shot near Centennial Olympic Park

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot in one of the city's busiest areas on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Centennial Olympic Park around 9 p.m. Officers later determined that a man was shot in the leg in the area of Baker Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive - a popular tourist and nightlife area on the northeastern corner of the park.

The victim then ran to a Waffle House located nearby on Andrew Young International Boulevard to get to safety. While his exact condition wasn't available, police said he was "alert, conscious and breathing."

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to finding who is responsible for the shooting - and why they did it. While it's too early to say whether they will prove useful, a police spokesperson acknowledges that there are many cameras in the area that may help find the gunman.