Man sentenced to 30 years following deadly Cobb County crash involving fiancée

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced to three decades in prison after courts found him guilty of hitting his girlfriend's car and causing a crash that led to her passenger's death, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

The fatal car crash happened in August of 2021 on a street in Marietta when a car spun out of control and collided with another vehicle. A passenger in one of the cars tragically died in the crash, the office said.

During their investigation, the office said a man, identified as Michael David Lauray, came to the scene, stating he thought he recognized the crashed car as his fiancée’s but claimed that he was not involved in the accident.

Through an investigation, detectives located Lauray's car and noticed damage to the front right quarter. Paint scrapings were recovered and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who confirmed that the man's vehicle was involved in the crash.

Detectives also searched the man's phone, revealing that Lauray and his fiancée were arguing over alleged cheating on the night of the accident. He'd asked his girlfriend to meet him in a nearby parking lot to discuss their relationship. When she did not show up, Lauray tracked her phone and found her car carrying a passenger.

Investigators said Lauray struck the back panel of his fiancée's car, causing it to spin out of control and cross into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle. As a result, the passenger died, and the driver of the other car and the man's fiancée sustained injuries.