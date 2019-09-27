ATLANTA — A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for the second time for buying postage stamps with counterfeit checks, according to the US Attorney.

US Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak says that from September 2018 and March 2019, John Lamb, who has also gone by the name Johnny Lamb, used more than 200 counterfeit and forged checks at post offices in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky to defraud the US Postal Service of more than $140,000.

"Lamb proves that some people never learn," Pak said. "He once again used counterfeit checks to purchase postal products and again will serve time in federal prison. If you seek to steal from our public institutions, and ultimately the American people, you will be prosecuted and sent to prison every time."

The value of the individual checks were between $500 and $950, and he bought postage stamps with each of the checks, Pak said.

In 2014, the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia prosecuted Lamb for using phony checks to buy over a half-million dollars in US Postal Service products, including stamps and other services. He served time in federal prison for those crimes also.

"This career offender stole from the Postal Service for his own financial gain and the sentence sends a message to others to deter from these types of illegal acts," said David McGinnis, Inspector in Charge of the Charlotte Division. "Postal Inspectors will continue to investigate and apprehend individuals that engage in criminal activities against the nation's mail system."

Lamb was convicted on June 20, 2019, after he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

