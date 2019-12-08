HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Jonesboro man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his ex-girlfriend inside a Henry County motel.

The jury found Tory Leroy Jones, Sr., 47, guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The jury concluded that Jones shot Elimisha Gates in the back of the head Aug. 22, 2016 while she was sleeping at the Express Inn and Suites on Highway 138 in Stockbridge. Jones later fled to Alabama but was captured by authorities.

A maintenance man found the 43-year-old Atlanta woman dead inside the motel room the next day.

“This was a brutal and senseless killing,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo.

A Henry County Superior Court judge sentenced Jones to life without parole plus 10 years.

