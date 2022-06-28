x
Man arrested after allegedly setting fires at hospital, threatening to blow it up, police say

Suspect wanted to alert GBI of a possible “hostage situation,” police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police took a man into custody early Monday morning after he allegedly set fires in a patient’s room at a LaGrange hospital.

The WellStar West Georgia Medical Center informed police that James E. Smith, lll allegedly turned on the in-room oxygen system in an attempt to cause a hospital explosion.

Police said that Smith told the hospital that he had a gun and a bomb and that staff should call Georgia Bureau of Investigation because it was a hostage situation.

The LaGrange Police Department was able to detain the man with the help of hospital security and staff.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree arson, terroristic threats, and battery.

The motive behind Smith's alleged crime is unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

