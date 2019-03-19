COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a car with his truck and shot off an AR-15 rifle at the other driver.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Daniel Olsen allegedly hit another car in the rear on Tope Road near Orr Road on March 15. The other driver involved told police that he pulled off to the shoulder after the accident and expected Olsen to do the same. However, he did not stop and drove away in his Ford F150 toward GA 54 at a high rate of speed.

The other driver decided to follow Olsen as he drove toward Meriwether County and stayed on the phone with 911. Olsen allegedly slowed down and pulled off the shoulder of the roadway several times before finally stopping near a driveway off GA 54. That’s when the other driver told police Olsen got out of his car and started shooting at him. The victim said he couldn’t tell much about the driver, except for the fact that he was wearing khaki pants and no shoes.

Another driver on GA 54 came upon the shooting scene and the victim driver told him to “get down,” according to the police report. The witness said he heard gunfire and bullets hitting his vehicle and he backed away and drove off. The victim told police he was able to pull out of the driveway and Olsen drove off toward Meriwether County.

Police inspected both the victim's and witness's vehicles and found a bullet hole in the front grill of the witness’s truck, which was leaking radiator fluid. No bullet holes were found in the victim's car but police recovered several .223/5.56 caliber shells lying in the roadway.

The homeowner who saw the shooting happen in his driveway told police he heard about 15 to 20 rounds and, once the shooting stopped, heard Olsen yell “f--- you mother f---ers” before speeding off.

A short time later, Coweta 911 told officers that the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect's car and had the driver at gunpoint.

Olsen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. No one was hurt in the shooting.

