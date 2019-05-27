DECATUR, Ga. — A homeowner was arrested Saturday after allegedly opening fire on DeKalb County firefighters attempting to save him from his burning apartment.

According to DeKalb County Police, DeKalb Fire responded to a fire call at a home on Thicket Way in Decatur just after 11:30 p.m. and arrived to see smoke coming from the building. Firefighters told police that they knocked on the door of 23-year-old Treavon Harris to try and get him to open the door.

Firefighters said they spotted Harris standing on his balcony and told him to open the front door. The firefighters stopped knocking and waited for him in the apartment breezeway, according to police. That’s when Harris allegedly started shooting through the closed door, right in their direction.

The firefighters backed away from the door and called police. Harris jumped from his second-story apartment balcony and sat on the sidewalk until police arrived, according to the report.

Police arrived to find Harris lying in the street only wearing his underwear. While he was placed in the back of a police car, he allegedly uttered that he was attempting to shoot the lock out to get out of the smoke-filled apartment. Officers secured the apartment and observed five shell casings on the ground near the doorway. The handgun was found on his patio.

Harris was booked in DeKalb County Jail for obstruction of a firefighter.

MORE HEADLINES |