ATLANTA — A man is recovering after he was shot following a dispute with another man.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Friday on Beeler Street, police said.

Witnesses told police that the victim as walking in the area when he and the driver of a blue sedan got into a dispute. Police said that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

When police arrived they said he had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to Grady Hospital and is alert and breathing.

This incident is still under investigation.

