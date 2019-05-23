FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Floyd County Thursday morning after he fired at a drug task force and SWAT team serving a warrant against him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Lee Spears. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, the Floyd County Police Department said in a release.

The department said the incident occurred at the residence of a "known gang member" in a tweet.

According to police, the unidentified man shot at law enforcement serving a warrant at a residence at 1933 Kingston Highway at 6:30 a.m.

The GBI said in an afternoon release that Spears had barricaded the residence, and began shooting at officers once they entered it.

"Officers returned fire, striking Spears," the release said.

Members of the SWAT team stabilized the man with first aid, police said. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

The officer who shot the man is a member of the SWAT team.

The GBI said its investigation of the incident is ongoing.

