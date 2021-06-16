Man shot and killed on Atlanta's Westside

It happened shortly after noon on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said Wednesday that a man had been shot and killed in the Mays neighborhood of Atlanta's Westside.

It happened at a location on Fairburn Rd. SW shortly after noon, a police statement said.

When officers responded, the statement said, they discovered "an adult male with a gunshot wound" who was "not alert, not conscious and not breathing and was pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS."

The statement said one male was detained, but that person was not described as a suspect.