Man shot and killed outside Villa Rica bar, suspect arrested

The incident happened outside the Watering Hole Bar on Hwy. 78 just after midnight Saturday morning.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A man was shot and killed outside a bar in Villa Rica early Saturday morning, and an arrest has already been made.

The Villa Rica Police Department said it was called to the Watering Hole Bar on Hwy. 78 just after midnight, where officers discovered a victim in the parking lot who had been shot in the chest.

That victim was taken to Tanner Hospital in Villa Rica, where he was pronounced dead.

"During the investigation it was determined that the victim and suspect had been involved in an altercation earlier in the night in the parking lot of the Watering Hole," Villa Rica Police said in a Facebook post. "The suspect left the scene only to return at a later time during which there was another altercation resulting in the victim being shot."

The department said the suspect later turned himself in. That individual has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and is being held at the Carroll County Jail.