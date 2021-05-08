Atlanta police investigating after man shot at Buckhead cocktail lounge

x
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at a Buckhead cocktail lounge along Roswell Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails at 3186 Roswell Rd. around 10:30 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and he was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

In May, a similar scene unfolded outside of the lounge where a Buckhead resident described police looking for evidence after a woman was shot in the leg after a fight broke out–  a scene becoming all too familiar. 

