Atlanta police investigating after man shot at Buckhead cocktail lounge

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot at a Buckhead cocktail lounge along Roswell Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails at 3186 Roswell Rd. around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and he was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.