DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in DeKalb County.

According to Shiera Campbell, the public information officer for the DeKalb County Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of a gas station on Covington Highway around 9:40 a.m.

Campbell said the shooting appears to be drug-related.

They are still looking for the shooter. The victim was shot in the leg; he was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

