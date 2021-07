According to authorities, a man was shot during a fight.

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a metro Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening.

APD said officers responded to a call about a fight but the call quickly turned into a "person shot" call around 6:30 p.m. at Ashley Cascade apartments in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way.

According to authorities, a man was shot and he was transported to the hospital where he died due to his injuries.