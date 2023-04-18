Man shot in Athens, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Hawthorne Extension, which is a residential area near Athens' Normaltown neighborhood, just a few blocks away from Piedmont Hospital.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, Athens-Clarke County Police are still working to learn more details about the shooting.