Man shot in Athens, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. at the 200 block of Hawthorne Extension, which is a residential area near Athens' Normaltown neighborhood, just a few blocks away from Piedmont Hospital.
When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Currently, Athens-Clarke County Police are still working to learn more details about the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Lister with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7333 or email him at at hovie.lister@accgov.com.