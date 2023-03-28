Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

Atlanta Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating an early morning incident Tuesday in which a man was shot in the Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Officers responded to a location on Metropolitan Parkway SW around 3:30 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said.

According to APD, a man was found shot when the officers got there. They said he had "multiple gunshot wounds" and was "transported to the hospital in serious condition."

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," a police statement said.

There was no available identifying information either for the victim or any potential suspects.