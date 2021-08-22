Man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

The man called while he was near Cleveland Avenue between the Perkerson and Hammond park neighborhoods. However, authorities aren't sure if he was shot in that area.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in the metro area.

According to Atlanta Police, the man called while he was on Cleveland Avenue near the New American Inn located between the Perkerson and Hammond park neighborhoods. However, authorities aren't sure if he was shot at that location.

The victim told police he was shot sometime during Saturday night. He was immediately taken to the hospital, alert and conscious when authorities arrived at Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators don't know what led to the man being shot. They also don't have any information regarding a suspect at this time.