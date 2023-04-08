Man shot in the back after getting out of rideshare in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the back on Friday night after being dropped off by a rideshare service, according to Atlanta Police Department.
A call came in around 10:32 p.m. regarding a man being shot, according to police. It happened in a neighborhood off Dorsey Street in the southwest part of the city, less than half a mile from The Rev. James Orange Park.
Investigators at the scene said he was shot after getting out of a rideshare. When they arrived, they found the man and said he'd been shot in the back. Police said the man was taken for evaluation.
An investigation is still underway, and no arrests have been made. Police have not released the name of the victim or his age.