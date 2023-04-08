Man shot in the back after getting out of rideshare in southwest Atlanta, police say

It happened in a neighborhood off Dorsey Street in the southwest of the city, less than half a mile from The Rev. James Orange Park.

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the back on Friday night after being dropped off by a rideshare service, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators at the scene said he was shot after getting out of a rideshare. When they arrived, they found the man and said he'd been shot in the back. Police said the man was taken for evaluation.