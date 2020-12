The victim has not been identified yet and an autopsy will be conducted while police continue to investigate.

ATLANTA — Police said a person passing by a daycare facility on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta discovered a body in the back of the building.

At around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, Atlanta police officers responded to 1870 Delowe Drive SW where they located the body of an adult male who appeared to have been shot.

The victim has not been identified yet and an autopsy will be conducted while police continue to investigate.