Man shot at Brookhaven shopping center, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night at a Brookhaven shopping plaza.

Officers were called to Loehmann’s Plaza just before midnight after one person was shot. When police and other first responders arrived, they began giving the man first aid.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Brookhaven Police said.

The shopping center is off N Druid Hills Road and Briarcliff Road in Brookhaven, according to police.