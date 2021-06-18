Man shot by Douglasville officer responding to domestic dispute call, later found dead

It happened early Friday morning.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot early Friday morning by a Douglasville officer after, police said, they arrived to a domestic dispute call and the man was armed with a rifle. The man was later found dead from the gunshot wound.

The Douglasville Police Department posted about the incident to their Facebook page. They said they responded around 4 a.m. to Crestmark Apartments in Lithia Springs.

"A caller stated that a male was armed with a gun and pointed it at a female. When the first officer arrived, he encountered the male who was armed with a rifle," the post stated.

At that point, according to the department, the officer fired and the man "fled with the rifle."

Police did not say if the man pointed or otherwise threatened to use the rifle.

Douglasville Police said they later found the man dead in the nearby woods.

"The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and is conducting an independent investigation of the incident," the department said.