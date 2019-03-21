SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A 31-year-old man who was shot by police officers in a Sandy Springs shopping center Thursday morning has died, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandy Springs Police Department said officers were called to Solidarity Mission Village on Northwood Drive at 6:15 a.m. for an armed-persons call. When police arrived, they said the man ran towards officers with a knife. That's when officers shot the man.

The GBI confirmed Thursday afternoon that the man had died.



Police have not released his name but they did say was 32 years old and allegedly had a history of mental health issues and of using drugs and alcohol.