SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A 31-year-old man was shot in a Sandy Springs shopping center Thursday morning. The GBI is leading the investigation.

Sandy Springs Police Department said officers were called to Solidarity Mission Village on Northwood Drive at 6:15 a.m. for an armed-persons call. When police arrived, they said the man ran towards officers with a knife.

They eventually shot him, and no officers were hurt.

Police have not released his name or condition, but they did say he has a history of mental health issues and of using drugs and alcohol.