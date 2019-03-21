SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A 31-year-old man was shot in a Sandy Springs shopping center Thursday morning. The GBI is leading the investigation. 

Sandy Springs Police Department said officers were called to Solidarity Mission Village on Northwood Drive at 6:15 a.m. for an armed-persons call. When police arrived, they said the man ran towards officers with a knife.  

They eventually shot him, and no officers were hurt. 

Police have not released his name or condition, but they did say he has a history of mental health issues and of using drugs and alcohol. 

Sandy Springs police investigate shooting
01 / 08
02 / 08
Pictures from SkyTracker11 show the Sandy Springs police investigate a shooting on March 21, 2019.
03 / 08
04 / 08
05 / 08
06 / 08
07 / 08
08 / 08