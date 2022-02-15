Driver shot by Stephens County deputy during 'struggle' after speeding away from attempted traffic stop, authorities say

Here's what we know.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot by a deputy in Stephens County Tuesday afternoon.

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a man was shot by a deputy during an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

According to the GBI, shortly after 1:15 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Yearwood Road in Toccoa, Georgia. The driver refused to stop and led the deputy on a chase, investigators said. He ultimately crashed at Broad River Road, got out of his truck and began to approach the deputy, the GBI said.

"There was a struggle between the driver and deputy and during this struggle, the deputy’s gun was unholstered. The deputy and the driver fought over the gun during which the deputy fired one shot, striking the driver, " the GBI said in a release.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the GBI. No deputies were injured during the incident, GBI said.