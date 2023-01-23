Man shot after finding stranger in his car in Midtown, police say

This happened on Peachtree Street, right across from The Vortex Bar & Grill.

ATLANTA — A man was shot overnight after finding his car broken into and a stranger inside, according to Atlanta Police.

This happened on Peachtree Street, right across from The Vortex Bar & Grill and near Bulldogs.

Officers say that the man was walking to his vehicle when he noticed the window was broken and the suspect was inside the car.

That's when they say that suspect shot the man and drove off in a yellow Dodge Charger with two others.

According to police, the car owner who was shot is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.