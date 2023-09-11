Man shot by bystander in alleged robbery attempt in Zaxby's parking lot, authorities say

Authorities said the incident happened at 10:20 p.m. at the Zaxby's at the 2000 block of Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man was shot by a bystander in what police said was an alleged robbery attempt in the parking lot of a Zaxby's Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man who had been shot twice in the leg. He was taken into custody while being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said in a social media post.

"Alpharetta detectives have confirmed that the suspect was shot by a bystander who observed the robbery attempt in progress and intervened in the situation," the department wrote.

Detectives said their investigation remains ongoing at this time. According to their preliminary investigation, the "bystander used lawful force in defense of a third party," the department added.