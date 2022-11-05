Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim.

Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.

Investigators with APD's homicide department said that they believe the man was shot during an argument with someone he knew. They said they would continue their investigation and search for the suspect.