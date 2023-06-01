Man shot multiple times in car in DeKalb County

The victim is in stable condition, according to DeKalb County Police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was injured overnight in DeKalb County after someone shot up his vehicle, according to police.

Officers with DeKalb County PD said they originally got a call about a person shot just after 12:30 a.m. on Ridge Creek Drive.

Once they arrived, they located several shell casings but no victim. However, around the same time, another group of officers responded to an accident on North Indian Creek Drive, where they found a car with multiple bullet holes and a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Officers believe both scenes are connected.

That man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. They add that the crash itself was relatively minor and there were no injuries to the other driver.

At this time, DeKalb County Police are continuing to investigate. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

