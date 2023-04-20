Man shot, chased by suspect firing gun from car after argument at DeKalb store: police

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene, where a large police presence was seen lined along a strip mall just off the busy road.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot Thursday afternoon following an argument at a DeKalb County store, which proceeded to the suspect chasing the man in his car while still firing shots at him, police said.

At 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of busy Covington Highway in Decatur to a call of a person shot. When they got there, police found a man described to be in his 20s, who had been shot in the leg.

He told police he was at a separate store-- when he was involved in an argument with the suspect who then pulled out a gun and shot him. The man got in his car and drove off-- when the suspect then began following him while continuing to shoot at the man, police said.

The man was able to call police once he arrived at a location on Covington Highway. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

