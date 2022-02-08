Man hurt in shooting at East Point shopping center

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are investigating a dispute that turned into a shooting involving four people. It happened on Cleveland Avenue at a shopping center that includes a nail salon, a beauty supply store, American Deli, and other stores.

Three men "confronted" another man, police said, and they got into an argument. That's when officers said shots were fired, and one person was hurt.

The department said the three who confronted the man ran off and they are still searching for them.

Police have not released the victim's name nor said what led up to the argument. 11Alive has a team at the scene collecting more information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.