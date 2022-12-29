Construction worker shot near Brookhaven apartment complex, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after one man was shot at a construction site near a Brookhaven apartment complex Thursday.
Officers were called to the construction site near the Alta Porter Apartments on Peachtree Road. When police arrived, they learned one man was shot in his buttocks.
Investigators said the man was working at the construction site when he was shot. The shooting happened after he got into an argument with another employee, according to a release from the Brookhaven Police Department.
Detectives said their investigation remains ongoing.