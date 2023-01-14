Man shot, crashes car on I-75 north in Clayton County, police say

Authorities said he later died at the hospital due to his injuries at the hospital.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had been shot crashed his car along I-75 north at Old Dixie Road in Clayton County Saturday evening.

Clayton County Police responded to the single-car crash shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Authorities are still investigating what happened. A motive is unknown at this time.

