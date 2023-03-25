21-year-old shot dead inside Gwinnett County home: Police

In an update on Monday, Gwinnett Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Royce Wiley Jr.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot dead inside a Gwinnett County home early Saturday, according to the police department.

Gwinnett Police said they were dispatched to Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville regarding a shooting just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in the house.

In an update on Monday, Gwinnett Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Royce Wiley Jr. Authorities said Wiley had been shot several times.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, detectives ask you to call them at (770) 513-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.