CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot to death at a Clayton County apartment complex overnight.

According to Clayton County Police, it happened off Roundtree Road at Archway Apartments around 2 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived to the scene, they were directed to an apartment and found the man inside dead with several gunshot wounds.