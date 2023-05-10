Man found shot dead inside home, Cobb County Police say

Not much information was provided about the incident, but the Cobb County Police Department said it happened on Valley Wood Drive.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in Cobb County after police said a man was found shot dead inside a home.

11Alive was notified about the incident around 5 a.m., but police have not released a time of when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.