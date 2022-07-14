Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in Paulding County home, sheriff says

Here's what detectives discovered after a death investigation in Paulding County unfolded Wednesday.

Detectives in Paulding County are now investigating a 66-year-old man's death as murder. The lone suspect, Joseph Mykytyn III, 43, has been arrested in connection to James Entrekin's death, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

It all started when a man called 911 on Wednesday in reference to an "unknown problem." Deputies responded to a home at 10230 Buchanan Highway in Dallas, Georgia, at approximately 12:16 p.m.

When deputies arrived they had trouble getting in touch with anyone at the home. Sometime later, deputies were able to talk to Mykytyn, who they said was intoxicated at the home, and allowed them to enter the residence. Deputies determined Mykytyn was not a resident and the homeowner (Entrekin) was found dead inside of the home.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were able to secure a warrant to search the home and interview Mykytyn. After their investigation, detectives discovered Entrekin had been shot. They said his death appeared to be "consistent with that of a homicide."

Mykytyn is now being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. He faces felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and exploitation of an elder and elder abuse charges.