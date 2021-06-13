Man fatally shot in Decatur, police say

It happened off N. Decatur Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police say a man is dead after a shooting incident this weekend. It is not clear when the shooting occurred.

They said they responded to 3711 N. Decatur Road in reference to a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The strip mall where the incident occurred has a variety of shops and restaurants, bars and lounges. It is located between Interstate 285 and Memorial Drive.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and no suspects have been named.