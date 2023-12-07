Armed attacker shot by Pickens County deputies, sheriff's office says

This happened at 9 a.m. on Ginger Drive in Jasper.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they shot a man Monday morning after he began firing at them during a welfare check.

Deputies said when they got to the home, a man wearing a ballistic vest and carrying a rifle appeared and began shooting at them. They returned fire and sent him to the hospital.

No deputies were injured as a result of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to investigate, as is customary.

Neither the name of the deputies or the suspect have been released.