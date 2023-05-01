Man shot along Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was shot along Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities responded at around 11:20 a.m. to the area of 2 Peachtree St SW, which is near Underground Atlanta, the Peachtree Fountains Plaza and the Five Points MARTA Station.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing for medical treatment.

Atlanta Police said the man was "uncooperative" with officers. Detectives with the department's Aggravated Assault Unit are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

