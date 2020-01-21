ATLANTA — A man was shot in the arm after an attempted robbery on Sunday evening, police said.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Moury Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect approached the man and demanded money. When the victim tried to walk away, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm. The suspect then ran away from the scene, according to Atlanta police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

The case is still under investigation.

