ATLANTA — A man was shot in the arm after an attempted robbery on Sunday evening, police said.
It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Moury Avenue.
Authorities said the suspect approached the man and demanded money. When the victim tried to walk away, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm. The suspect then ran away from the scene, according to Atlanta police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.
The case is still under investigation.
