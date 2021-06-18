x
Man shot during drug deal in Lindbergh community, police searching for suspects

The victim and suspect were involved in a drug transaction when shots were fired, APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot during a drug deal in the Lindbergh community Thursday night. 

Officers responded to the Pointe at Lindbergh apartments at 485 Lindbergh PI NE shortly after 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. 

Officials said he was transported to a hospital in stable condition. 

According to APD's preliminary investigation, the victim and suspect were involved in a drug transaction when shots were fired.

The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan, police said. 

Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved. APD said its investigation remains on-going.

