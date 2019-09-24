DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowner was shot in the stomach after a suspect broke into his home Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home off Parker Avenue around 3:00 a.m.

Apparently, the suspect shot the victim after he confronted him.

DeKalb Police said they found the victim shot in his stomach. The suspect ran away before police arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

