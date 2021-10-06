Man shot while walking near downtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police continue the investigation following a shooting near West Lake Avenue and North Avenue early Monday.

ATLANTA — A man is in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived at the hospital after reports of a person shot. The man told police he was walking on West Lake Avenue NW and North Avenue when he heard gunshots and was struck.

The police report said the man called a family member for help and was taken to the hospital.