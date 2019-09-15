ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering from three gunshot wounds to the chest he received in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Two of the people that police suspect of being involved in the shooting are in custody after a chase that went from southeast Atlanta to the city of South Fulton, followed by a crash and a foot pursuit.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce, just after 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the Edgewood neighborhood heard gunshots coming from the area of Fitzgerald and Chamberlain streets.

When they responded to that location, officers said they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds in his chest.

Bruce said the officers noticed a silver car leaving the area. They pursued the car to Roosevelt Highway and Old National Highway in the city of South Fulton, where the car crashed with an Atlanta police vehicle.

The three people inside the silver car fled on foot, Bruce said. Atlanta Police officers were able to capture two of the three suspects.

Investigators are continuing to search for the third suspect, according to Bruce.

Bruce said that the victim was apparently walking to his car from a nearby club when the shooting incident occurred.

She said that detectives will need to speak to the victim in order to have a more complete picture of the circumstances behind the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Bulldogs fans stage 'pink out' to support Arkansas State coach who lost wife to cancer

Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze on Auburn Avenue

Walmart distribution center bomb threat: Nothing found, operations back to normal

DeKalb Police find body in burned-out SUV