Man shot after fight breaks out outside Atlanta club, police say

ATLANTA — A chaotic scene in front of an Atlanta nightclub ended with a man shot in the leg overnight.

Atlanta Police said they were working to clear the intersection of Central Avenue and M.L.K. Jr. Drive in order to let a firetruck pass through, when a fight suddenly broke out among a crowd in front of Opium, a nearby club.

This was during a busy time when multiple events and parties were taking place in the area, including the Mayor's Ball.

Police said the officers sprayed pepper spray on the crowd and that's when someone fired a single shot, hitting a man in the leg.

Officers add that the victim is expected to be ok.

Right now, they are reviewing body cam video hoping to find the shooter.

