Man shot on Forest Road in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, according to reports from APD.

The department received a call around 12:06 p.m. that someone had been shot at 2497 Forrest Park Road SE. Google Maps shows the address as an auto repair shop called Duc Imports.

When officers arrived, they reported finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds. APD said they are still gathering more information and have not said what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.