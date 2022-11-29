Man shot while sitting inside car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was shot while sitting inside his car at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW., which is the address for the Grove Adams Park apartments shortly before 5:40 p.m. The apartment complex is near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy and the Campbellton Road community.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his head and head. Atlanta Police Department officers said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During APD's preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim was shot while sitting inside his car and an unknown suspect began shooting from the side of the building.

Investigators with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

