Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

Police said they are still investigating the scene.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven.

The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a man with a "potential" gunshot wound to his head. A woman was lying face down in the elevator; police said she'd died. The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators with Brookhaven Police suggest that this was a murder-suicide attempt between the male and female. Their investigation is active and ongoing. Police have not released the name of either the woman or the man involved.



