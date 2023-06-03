Man shot near southeast Atlanta bar, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were dispatched on June 3 regarding a shooting at 427 Edgewood Ave. SE.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot near an Atlanta bar in the southeast part of the city, police said on Saturday.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were dispatched on June 3 regarding a shooting at 427 Edgewood Ave. SE. According to Google Maps, that's the address of the Joystick Gamebar.

Officers said when they arrived, the man had already been taken to the hospital by a "privately owned vehicle."

The police department said officers were able to speak with the victim at the hospital but stated that he was not cooperating with the investigation.